Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

MCHI opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

