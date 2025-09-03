Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Huntsman by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 898.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntsman by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

