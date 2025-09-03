Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,583 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 101,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 99,729 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 141,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 801,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

