Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,322,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 416,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price objective on PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PRA Group Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

