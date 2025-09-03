RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 178,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE RMAX opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $182.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RE/MAX

About RE/MAX

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.