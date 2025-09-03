Reviewing BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BW LPG pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diana Shipping pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BW LPG and Diana Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.56 billion 0.56 $354.30 million $1.54 9.89 Diana Shipping $228.21 million 0.83 $12.75 million $0.06 27.25

BW LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. BW LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BW LPG and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diana Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG 6.09% 11.70% 6.88% Diana Shipping 9.36% 4.09% 1.76%

Summary

BW LPG beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

