Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 1 4 2 0 2.14

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Security Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.46 million 2.54 $14.78 million $0.66 14.42 Cathay General Bancorp $1.39 billion 2.47 $285.98 million $4.14 12.00

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.43% 0.92% Cathay General Bancorp 21.44% 10.39% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.