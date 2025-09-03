Reviewing Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Morgan Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $659.67 million 1.68 $40.12 million $1.97 21.43 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.41 billion N/A $64.28 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Morgan Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp.

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.69% 13.63% 5.99% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gorman-Rupp and Morgan Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

