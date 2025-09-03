Reviewing OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) and Masco (NYSE:MAS)

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneConstruction Group and Masco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConstruction Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Masco 0 11 5 1 2.41

Masco has a consensus target price of $74.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masco is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masco $7.83 billion 1.93 $822.00 million $3.77 19.19

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Masco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

Profitability

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A Masco 10.51% 1,519.31% 17.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masco beats OneConstruction Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

