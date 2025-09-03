Reviewing PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Blue Bird”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $33.66 billion 1.54 $4.16 billion $5.84 16.93 Blue Bird $1.35 billion 1.34 $105.55 million $3.50 16.25

Volatility and Risk

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird. Blue Bird is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PACCAR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PACCAR and Blue Bird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 0 8 4 2 2.57 Blue Bird 0 2 6 1 2.89

PACCAR currently has a consensus price target of $107.68, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $57.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Blue Bird.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blue Bird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 9.88% 18.25% 7.69% Blue Bird 8.16% 61.66% 21.26%

Summary

PACCAR beats Blue Bird on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

