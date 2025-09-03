Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VOC Energy Trust and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources 0 7 9 1 2.65

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $43.65, suggesting a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $13.62 million 3.41 $12.41 million $0.58 4.71 Antero Resources $4.73 billion 2.12 $57.23 million $1.57 20.67

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Antero Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 88.65% 83.54% 83.54% Antero Resources 10.13% 6.48% 3.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

