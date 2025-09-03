Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of RYTM opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,547.02. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $9,977,553. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

