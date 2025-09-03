Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $26.25. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 4,617 shares changing hands.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

