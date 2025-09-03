Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In other news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 24,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $97,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 160,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,436. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $421,045.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,334.40. This represents a 40.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,554 shares of company stock worth $946,418 over the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMNI stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital set a $6.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rimini Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

