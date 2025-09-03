Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,542.32 ($60.84) and traded as high as GBX 4,619.50 ($61.87). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 4,581.50 ($61.36), with a volume of 1,561,256 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 to GBX 5,100 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,900 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 to GBX 5,450 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,325.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,491.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,542.32. The firm has a market cap of £74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

