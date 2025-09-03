Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.48. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 19,893 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 56.22% and a negative net margin of 16.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

