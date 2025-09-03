Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

ROIV stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,380,016.20. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,073 shares of company stock worth $18,800,748 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

