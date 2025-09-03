Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.62 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.47). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.46), with a volume of 315,944 shares changing hands.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -696.80.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

(Get Free Report)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.