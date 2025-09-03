Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royale Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,722 shares changing hands.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.70.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.
