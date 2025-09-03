Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.39 and traded as high as C$41.61. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$41.55, with a volume of 92,092 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.50 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Trading Down 0.1%
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.48%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
