Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,093 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in Orla Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLA opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

