Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 585 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $144.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.