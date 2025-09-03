Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2,196.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 170,892 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $563,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCHA stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

