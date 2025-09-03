Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 154.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 409,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CryoPort by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CryoPort by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in CryoPort by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 500,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,153 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CryoPort Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CryoPort news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $294,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,454.72. This represents a 30.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,247 shares of company stock worth $3,384,579. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

