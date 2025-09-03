Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 16.0%

MTUM opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.