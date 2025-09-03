Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $140,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 206,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 123,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $186.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

