Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $158,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.