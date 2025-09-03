Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $166,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

