Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $186,000 Holdings in Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 557.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Electromed by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Electromed from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $35.56.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

