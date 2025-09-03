Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $198,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 262.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDXG. Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

