Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $206,000 Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

