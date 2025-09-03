Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,364,000 after acquiring an additional 416,970 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 215,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after acquiring an additional 163,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 265,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 146,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

