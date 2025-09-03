Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $193,000 in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $9,382,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 65.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Priority Technology Price Performance

PRTH stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.63 million. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

