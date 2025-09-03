Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. $RCMT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $200,520.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,531,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,143,972.01. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,542.50. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RCM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

