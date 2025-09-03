Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. $RCKY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 20,076.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,942. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,358.30. This represents a 21.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $456,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.54 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

