Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 113,966.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 17,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Aerosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Spirit Aerosystems Trading Up 0.8%

SPR stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

