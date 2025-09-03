Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 3,930.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIC. CWM LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global Industrial by 954.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Industrial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:GIC opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Global Industrial Company has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

