Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,912 Shares of StealthGas, Inc. $GASS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in StealthGas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in StealthGas by 18.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Stock Performance

NASDAQ GASS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. StealthGas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GASS

StealthGas Company Profile

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

