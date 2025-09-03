Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,555 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 79.0% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 261,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 148,925 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.