Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

