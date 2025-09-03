Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GOOS opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.