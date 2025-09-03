Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,196,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,332,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

