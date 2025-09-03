Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Critical Contrast

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 3 9 0 2.75 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $74.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.02%. Given Ryan Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 6.81% 48.70% 5.59% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Detwiler Fenton Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $2.52 billion 5.81 $94.67 million $0.35 158.35 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

