Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 3,366.7% in August

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, agrowthof3,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sands China Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Sands China has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.