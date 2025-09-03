Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $24.62. Saputo shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 37,728 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Saputo Stock Down 1.5%
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
