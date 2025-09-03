Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $24.62. Saputo shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 37,728 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

