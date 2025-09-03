SBC Medical Group (SBC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $205.42 million $46.61 million 12.69 SBC Medical Group Competitors $12.97 billion $237.07 million 37.23

SBC Medical Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56% SBC Medical Group Competitors -772.27% -49.31% -10.57%

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

