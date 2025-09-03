Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, adeclineof81.7% from the July 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Trading Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:STCE opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm.

