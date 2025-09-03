Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.82. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 159,155 shares.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.