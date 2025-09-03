Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,900 shares, anincreaseof7,350.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS:SGAMY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

About Sega Sammy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.