Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,470. This trade represents a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

